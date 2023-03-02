The forgotten town: East Palestine’s catastrophe ignored by Biden

To be clear, the conflict in Ukraine is a pressing issue that demands attention and engagement from the United States. However, it is equally vital that we do not overlook the struggles of East Palestine and other similar communities. The two issues are interrelated, as the decline of traditional sectors like coal mining in the United States is linked to global economic trends and the shift toward alternative forms of energy production. By ignoring the challenges faced by communities like East Palestine, the president risks further entrenching the economic disparities that are driving much of the discontent and division in the country.

Furthermore, the disregard for communities like East Palestine prompts legitimate questions about the president’s dedication to achieving his stated aim of unifying the country. If the administration remains preoccupied with global issues and geopolitical concerns at the expense of the needs of rural and working-class Americans, it risks further heightening the feelings of estrangement and frustration that have prompted many voters to embrace populist and nationalist movements. This is not to suggest that the administration should ignore international issues but instead that it needs to balance these concerns with a commitment to domestic issues and the needs of all Americans.

Biden’s choice to overlook the environmental catastrophe taking place in East Palestine during his recent visit to Ukraine is a worrisome occurrence that raises significant concerns about his priorities and dedication to the welfare of all Americans. While the conflict in Ukraine is a crucial issue, the plight of rural and working-class communities in the United States must not be ignored. To confront the economic inequalities that are fueling much of the unrest and polarization in our country, the administration must prioritize the needs of all Americans, including those in disregarded and struggling communities like East Palestine.

The sentiment among many rural Americans that they are being overlooked and ignored by Democrats remains prevalent. The perceived lack of attention from the Biden administration, highlighted by missteps from Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to the president himself, reinforces the sense of neglect felt by many in these communities. While Biden is in Ukraine, former President Donald Trump is in East Palestine showcasing the care and attention a leader should exemplify during a major disaster such as this.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Biden’s actions risk conveying the impression that he is out of touch with and unsympathetic toward struggling Americans. This perception could alienate swing voters who are already discontented with the direction of the country. The people of East Palestine are in urgent need of assistance, and it is the responsibility of the federal government to collaborate with state and local authorities to provide not only the necessary support and relief to alleviate the current crisis but also a sign of empathy and care by our elected officials to show that they care more about them than they do about their votes.

Armstrong Williams is a political commentator, entrepreneur, author, and talk show host.