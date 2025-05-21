Thirty years after Peace Accords, Dayton returns to the global stage

This is more than just a historic gathering – it is a proud moment for our community and a powerful recognition of Dayton’s enduring legacy in advancing peace and security around the world.

All of the preparation that went into making this Spring Session a reality over the past three years – from initial conversations with NATO PA officials, to collaborating with local, regional and state leaders – has culminated in what will be a critical opportunity for the United States and our NATO allies to send a clear message that we stand with democracy.

This year’s session carries special significance, as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords – a landmark agreement signed right here at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that ended the bloodshed of the Balkan wars and brought peace to a region long scarred by conflict.

Though fragile, this peace has held together through our continued focus and commitment to stability in the Balkans. The accords were a defining moment in American diplomacy and a lasting reminder of what’s possible when we commit to peace through strength and partnership.

Now, as we face a new era of global uncertainty – from Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine to rising threats from authoritarian regimes – NATO is staring down arguably the biggest global threat to freedom and self-government since the end of the Cold War.

Thirty years after the Peace Accords, the transatlantic alliance must harden our resolve to support democracy in the Balkans and in Ukraine and prevent authoritarian regimes like Russia and China from exerting undue influence on our partners in the region.

Hosting this NATO gathering will spotlight Dayton’s strategic importance – not just historically, but also in this new era of international diplomacy. Once again, our city is stepping onto the world stage to help lead the conversation on collective security.

The Dayton region is home to Wright-Patt, the largest single-site employer in the state of Ohio and the heart of our regional economy. More than 38,000 people work inside the fence, contributing to the vital role Southwest Ohio plays in the broader national security mission.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to experience the pioneering spirit of the Wright brothers and their contributions to the legacy of flight, which established Dayton’s iconic aviation heritage that has left an indelible mark on history.

The economic impact of hosting NATO PA will be felt across the Miami Valley. Hotels, restaurants, local shops, and service providers will see the benefit of hundreds of international visitors.

But even more lasting will be the message hosting the Spring Session sends: that Dayton is a city with global relevance and a continued commitment to shaping a safer world.

This week, we have the unique opportunity to showcase our wonderful, internationally significant city – from retrospective discussions on the Peace Accords to forward-looking panels on strengthening the transatlantic alliance for the future, to cultural exhibits highlighting historical artifacts and the “Concert for Peace” celebrating Dayton’s legacy of championing peace.

There has never been a more critical time to reassert America’s leadership. And there is no better place to do so than right here in Dayton, Ohio.

I am proud to welcome our allies and partners to the Miami Valley. This is our chance to reaffirm the values of freedom, democracy, and unity that define NATO and to honor the legacy of those who worked three decades ago to bring peace to a war-torn region.

To our community: thank you for coming together in helping make this historic event possible. Dayton has long been a symbol of American resolve and diplomacy.

This week, the world will be watching, and I know we will make our city proud.

Let’s seize this moment to strengthen international cooperation and build a more secure future for generations to come.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, has represented Ohio’s 10th District since 2013 and served as Mayor of the City of Dayton for eight years.