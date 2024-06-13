Three questions with Patrick Nugent

What do you love most about your city?

I love the rich quality of life combined with burgeoning economic opportunity. Arts and culture are vibrant here, well beyond what one would expect for a community our size. The parks and bike trails are magnificent. And the people are friendly, warm, and open. And we can get anywhere in twenty minutes or less!

What issue in do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

Expanding economic opportunity in segments of the community that have been closed off from it. Generational poverty and economic displacement remain troubling in important parts of our region.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

The Dayton region needs significant public funding for the arts and culture, especially our significant anchor institutions, to ensure their continued place in the community. They are essential for the quality of life that enables business to attract and retain a talented workforce. If any of these institutions were to fail, hiring in Dayton would become much more difficult. Dayton is at a significant disadvantage compared to Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland, all of which invest very significant public funds in the anchor arts institutions and facilities. We are deeply grateful for the public funding we do receive, but the Dayton region spends dramatically less in public funding than the 3C’s. Further, the business community benefits enormously from the arts and culture but — with some very important exceptions — does not invest in proportion to the benefit it derives. Both public-sector and business funding for cultural anchors is a crucial element in economic development and workforce growth.