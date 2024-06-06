Three questions with Tony Ortiz

What do you love most about your city?

What I love most about the Dayton region is the vast number of opportunities for education and the potential for health-care growth.

What issue in do you feel needs more attention in our communities?

The issue I feel needs more attention in our communities is housing. We need to figure out how to welcome new families that are looking for a forever home. We need to figure out how to make our neighborhoods affordable, safe and friendly.

What’s your Big Idea for the Dayton region?

My big idea for the Dayton region would be a consolidated effort to bring more families to our region. Recruit families and help the whole family find jobs proactively, employers working together in a team approach. This should include assisting these families by finding affordable housing. We need to figure out a manner for those seeking employees to have an inventory of housing that could be offered as a bonus to attract families.