VOICES: 30 years of Rebuilding Together Dayton

At the heart of National Rebuilding Day is a simple but profound idea: everyone deserves a safe and healthy home. That vision is even more urgent today. Across Dayton and Montgomery County, far too many older adults struggle to maintain aging homes on fixed incomes. A leaking roof, faulty wiring, or broken stairs aren’t just inconveniences, they threaten safety, independence, and dignity.

Rebuilding Together Dayton’s work is much more than fixing houses. It’s about strengthening communities, creating intergenerational bonds, and reminding us of our shared responsibility to one another. It’s easy to talk about community spirit in broad, feel-good terms. It’s much harder — and infinitely more meaningful — to live it out, one neighbor at a time.

In an age where isolation is growing and social ties are fraying, National Rebuilding Day is a vivid reminder of what it means to belong. It shows us that community isn’t something we inherit but build and rebuild together.

Celebrating 30 years of Rebuilding Together Dayton, we should be proud of the lives touched and the homes saved. But this milestone should also inspire us to look around our own streets and neighborhoods. Is there a senior struggling with home repairs? A family that could use a hand? We don’t need a special day or a national organization to practice neighborliness. Sometimes it starts with a knock on the door, an offer of help, or simply a willingness to notice.

Because when we look out for our neighbors, we strengthen the fabric of our communities in ways that last far longer than any single day of service. We create the kind of Dayton we all want to live in — a place where no one is forgotten, and everyone has a safe, decent home.

Here’s to 30 years of rebuilding and the countless acts of kindness still ahead.

Amy Radachi is the President/CEO, Rebuilding Together Dayton.