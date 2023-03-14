VOICES: 50 years ago, the Peace Corps changed my life

I knew this State Department institution had come full circle when I returned to Korea in 2013 for a Peace Corps reunion. There, in Seoul, we met the newest members of World Friends Korea, their version of our Peace Corps, which was established in 2009. Korea, which had benefitted from the American volunteers from 1966-81, was now reaching out to various countries in need. I am also proud to say that about a dozen of my former students from Chaminade Julienne High School have served as well. Several hundred former volunteers live in our immediate area, and a group called SORVO (sorvo.ohio@gmail.com) remains active, meeting four times a year and donating to multiple peace causes overseas.

If you have the qualifications, an adventurous spirit, and a desire to help others while seeing the world in a new way, contact Peace Corps through peacecorps.gov or by calling 855-855-1961 for more information. Our powerful nation needs to continue exporting and importing peace and understanding.

Jim Brooks is a retired high school English teacher who writes, coaches tennis, and tutors immigrants.