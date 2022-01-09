VOICES: A path for small businesses in 2022

That’s why diversity and inclusion is a strategic imperative for the Entrepreneurs’ Center, and why we are proud to join the University of Dayton in launching the Greater West Dayton Incubator. Located in West Dayton, the GWDI is a pathway for entrepreneurs and innovators into the region’s startup resources and ecosystem, including micro-lending services, networking opportunities, training, education and other supportive services.

3. Never Forget – You Are Not Alone: The entrepreneurial journey can be lonely, but there isn’t a better place to start than in the Dayton region. Our community is fortunate to have a large number of organizations that exist to support small businesses. The Entrepreneurs’ Center is a proud member of the Launch Dayton network. Almost every need that a small business might have can be met by members of our network.

And as we begin 2022, I am proud to announce that the Entrepreneurs’ Center has launched the Rotunda Fund, a revenue-based investment fund for Dayton-area entrepreneurs and small businesses. Unlike many investments, the Rotunda Fund does not require entrepreneurs to give up a percentage of their companies. Instead, the investment is paid back monthly as a negotiated percentage of sales. It is an exciting development for founders who don’t have friends and family that can invest, don’t have collateral, or are at their credit limit but still need funds to grow.

For visible proof of the resources available, and for a reminder that our heritage and history of innovation is alive and well, be sure to check out the Arcade Innovation Hub, powered by PNC Bank. The Entrepreneurs’ Center and the University of Dayton founded the Hub to be a space dedicated to utilizing the intersection of higher education, innovation, and support services to create, launch and mentor new business ventures. The Hub houses all the centralized services and amenities an entrepreneur needs to grow and be successful. You don’t have to do it alone.

So, here’s to all the entrepreneurs, innovators and small business that will continue to lead the charge for our region’s economic prosperity in 2022. As a community, let’s not look backwards – we aren’t going in that direction!

Scott Koorndyk is the president of The Entrepreneurs’ Center.