Dayton’s Entrepreneurs Center unveils new investment fund

Step inside the Dayton Arcade’s stunning recently completed Hub & Rotunda in downtown Dayton. The Hub Powered by PNC, a joint venture of the University of Dayton and The Entrepreneurs’ Center houses the UD Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, The Small Business Development Center from the Entrepreneurs’ Center, co-working and private office spaces, meeting rooms, conference areas, pop-up retail opportunities, learning labs and classrooms including UD studios for creatives. The Hub is open to members. Tours are available by appointment only. Visit thehubdayton.com for more information. The iconic Rotunda will serve as a future space for public and private events. Stay tuned to the Dayton Arcade’s social media pages and arcadedayton.com for information on the public opening. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
By Thomas Gnau
16 minutes ago
Qualifying EC client companies may apply now

Dayton-area small businesses have a new resource.

The Entrepreneurs’ Center has announced the launch of the Rotunda Fund, a revenue-based investment fund for area entrepreneurs and small businesses that are clients of the Entrepreneurs’ Center (EC).

The Rotunda Fund does not require entrepreneurs to give up a percentage of their companies, which the center said makes it a first. Instead, the investment is paid back monthly as a negotiated percentage of sales over a period of five years or at a 2x return to the fund.

ExploreArts Alliance envisions $50M campus at former Wright airplane factory site

The fund is targeted for entrepreneurs who are not able to get a traditional bank loan but are on track to double their sales in the next two years.

“We see companies at the Entrepreneurs’ Center that don’t have friends and family who can invest, don’t have collateral, or are at their credit limit, but still need funds to grow. This is the target company for our investment,” Kim Frazier, the director of growth initiatives at the EC and the Rotunda Fund manager, said in a release.

The Entrepreneurs' Center has thrived in the past 11 months and has recently moved from East Monument to the Dayton Arcade.

An open-ended fund, the Rotunda Fund will close out its first year of fundraising at the end of 2021 with an expected $200,000 raised and expects to make its first investments

Companies interested in receiving an investment can apply now here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZBYJSRB

The Rotunda Fund invests in the EC’s client companies, including those that have used the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), portfolio companies of the Entrepreneur Service Provider (ESP) program, or small business innovation research companies that have participated in the Technology Acceleration Programs (SBIR TAP).

“We expect investments from the Rotunda Fund to be as diverse as the companies that we see at the EC,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center. “From solo entrepreneurs to sophisticated research companies, our clients can sometimes struggle to raise capital, and we believe the Rotunda Fund can help bridge this gap.”

Entrepreneurs interested in receiving an investment from the Rotunda Fund can apply now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZBYJSRB or contact Kim Frazier directly at kfrazier@ecinnovates.com. Interested investors meeting the requirements for accredited investors can also contact Kim for more details

About the Author

ajc.com

Thomas Gnau
Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

