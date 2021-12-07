Dayton’s Entrepreneurs Center unveils new investment fund

Caption The Entrepreneurs' Center has thrived in the past 11 months and has recently moved from East Monument to the Dayton Arcade. Credit: JIM NOELKER Caption The Entrepreneurs' Center has thrived in the past 11 months and has recently moved from East Monument to the Dayton Arcade. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

An open-ended fund, the Rotunda Fund will close out its first year of fundraising at the end of 2021 with an expected $200,000 raised and expects to make its first investments

The Rotunda Fund invests in the EC’s client companies, including those that have used the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), portfolio companies of the Entrepreneur Service Provider (ESP) program, or small business innovation research companies that have participated in the Technology Acceleration Programs (SBIR TAP).

“We expect investments from the Rotunda Fund to be as diverse as the companies that we see at the EC,” said Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center. “From solo entrepreneurs to sophisticated research companies, our clients can sometimes struggle to raise capital, and we believe the Rotunda Fund can help bridge this gap.”

Entrepreneurs interested in receiving an investment from the Rotunda Fund can apply now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZBYJSRB or contact Kim Frazier directly at kfrazier@ecinnovates.com. Interested investors meeting the requirements for accredited investors can also contact Kim for more details