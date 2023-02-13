VOICES: Addressing food, environmental injustice through community education

For example, I make it a point to travel and explore national parks because surveys have shown Black visitors only account for 2% of national park visitation. That’s radical because most of my people never get the luxury of traveling and exploring. I make it a point to dream big because society has beat the imagination out of my people a long time ago. I pour into the youth of my community because I know they’re the future.

There’s an old African proverb that says, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Meaning, one must have a village behind them to create real sustainable change.

My community members and I face the same set of systematic obstacles. Because of that, we understand and relate to one another differently than other groups. This mutual understanding makes us regard one another as family. We bring awareness to one another, surrounding the issues that plague us, then advocate for one another. Community means family, family means no one gets left behind or forgotten.

Jazmon Stewart is the CEO of iThrive and a Youth Gardening Educator for Scholars of H.O.P.E.