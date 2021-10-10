VOICES: Affordable housing isn’t what you think it is

When people think of affordable housing they think of rent subsidies, tax credits and housing authorities for poor people. These programs are important and exist, but they cover less than half of 1% of the housing in stock in our country.
When builders and developers speak of affordable housing we’re talking about how to build homes that the average American can afford to purchase. This lofty goal is becoming more and more difficult in today’s environment. The biggest problem we face is government regulation. From low density requirements, to permit fees and the most recent surface water regulations that House Bill 175 is attempting to make sense of.
At the crux of HB 175 is the regulation of ephemeral streams. These are streams that are basically dry, except for when it rains. They are not wetlands, nor streams that run into larger bodies of water and affect our drinking water. These are normally ditches on the side of the road in rural areas or swails on large pieces of property. Creating burdensome rules and cost to mitigate these streams is a perfect example of too much regulation in the land development arena. Some regulation for wetlands and rivers makes sense, but to reach out to broaden the rules does not. These areas only affect stormwater runoff.
Rising material and labor costs have been moderate over the last 20 years and this year they’ve greatly increased, but the creation of government intrusion into our industry has increased steadily over the past 20 years. The National Association of homebuilders estimates that 20 to 25% of the cost of a new home is from government regulation. While it’s true some regulations are necessary to make safe housing, much of it is overbearing.
The solution… common sense. When developers and builders come to communities for zoning approvals we already know what the market wants and can afford. We don’t need extra regulations, decreases in density, and elected officials telling us what elevations and materials to use. We have a housing shortage and one of the main reasons is not only intrusive building regulations, but the regulations put on real estate lending back 10 years ago from the great recession. Less development means less lots which means less housing stock for people to choose from. The housing shortage makes prices go up, making homes less affordable.
America is the land of a free economy and entrepreneurs with plenty of ingenuity. Let’s keep that environment alive so people can have decent affordable housing and achieve the American dream of homeownership.
Charlie Simms is the President/Owner of Charles Simms Development and a member of the Ohio Home Builder’s Association and the Dayton Daily News Community Advisory Board.