VOICES: Affordable housing isn’t what you think it is

When builders and developers speak of affordable housing we’re talking about how to build homes that the average American can afford to purchase. This lofty goal is becoming more and more difficult in today’s environment. The biggest problem we face is government regulation. From low density requirements, to permit fees and the most recent surface water regulations that House Bill 175 is attempting to make sense of.

At the crux of HB 175 is the regulation of ephemeral streams. These are streams that are basically dry, except for when it rains. They are not wetlands, nor streams that run into larger bodies of water and affect our drinking water. These are normally ditches on the side of the road in rural areas or swails on large pieces of property. Creating burdensome rules and cost to mitigate these streams is a perfect example of too much regulation in the land development arena. Some regulation for wetlands and rivers makes sense, but to reach out to broaden the rules does not. These areas only affect stormwater runoff.