VOICES: Aging is an exciting journey for all of us

Longevity advances tee up a life stage that could span three decades or more, creating new challenges to solve (financial, housing, healthcare, transportation) and new opportunities to seize (employment, volunteerism).

Happily, the Miami Valley region is a step ahead in preparing for this modern elder surge. Thanks to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and The Dayton Foundation, civic and nonprofit leaders are collaborating regularly to identify innovations best poised to support happy and healthy aging for all generations. Twelve communities are currently enrolled in the Miami Valley Age-Friendly Network (MVAFN), with more joining us soon.

Further, the Coalition of Age-Friendly Communities in Ohio (CAFCO) facilitates collaboration statewide among the 31 Ohio communities currently enrolled in the AARP Age-Friendly program.

“It takes a village” might sound trite, but it’s an apt description for the crucial work being advanced by many champions throughout our state and region.

Kicking Ageism to the Curb

Ageism might be illegal, but it’s one of the last “isms” still tolerated by some. Ageist comments, though often unintentional, bring on dire consequences. Sweeping and inaccurate generalizations like “Older adults lack technical skills” immediately rule out older candidates for assignments some could tackle effectively.

Consider this:

According to a recent AARP survey, 64% think older workers face age discrimination in the workplace.

A recent Transamerica report revealed that nearly half of older adults retired sooner than they planned. For some, the decision was prompted by health or personal issues. For others, it was employment related (layoff, merger, acquisition, reorganization).

As firms strive to enhance workforce recruitment and retention strategies, they often overlook older workers, a largely untapped talent pool with a wealth of experience that aligns beautifully with workplace needs. Phased retirement is another option gaining attention. Rather than work full-time or retire, 60-somethings and 70-somethings scale back their workload gradually over an extended period.

Housing Challenges Intensify

Nearly 90% of adults over age 65 want to age in place, yet few are proactive in exploring home modifications to make this feasible, should mobility challenges arise.

Downsizing, accessory dwelling units, independent living, assisted living and home sharing are just a few housing pathways being explored by MVAFN member communities.

What about the Sandwich Generation? Millennial and Gen X adult children are busier than ever, tending work and family responsibilities, yet as they watch Mom and Dad age, new challenges emerge. Rest assured, enlightening all generations on the many age-friendly support options in Greater Dayton and beyond is a priority for the MVAFN, too.

Donna Kastner is a Del Mar Encore Fellow with The Dayton Foundation.