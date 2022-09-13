VOICES: A.J. Wagner belonged to the whole community

A.J. did something I had never seen anyone do up to that time in my years with RESULTS: he just showed up at the meeting in an Oregon District restaurant. Just from reading the letter. He was the Montgomery County Auditor at the time. He joined the Dayton volunteer group that day, the only elected official I know of that joined a RESULTS group while still in office.

During that year, A.J. had an op-ed published in the Dayton Daily News called ‘I Am a Welfare Success Story.’ In it, he told the world of his financially impoverished youth. He would say that money was short but not the spirit of plenty and love he had experienced growing up. He said how welfare had helped him and his family survive. How good public schools helped him to be educated, allowed him to go to law school and become a successful person. He reminded us of the good work done by others before and during this time on the history of poverty. How in one person’s words that poverty was a common ancestor to us all. He told me he took a lot of flak from the public and other politicians for the op-ed. But in true A.J. form, he said he didn’t care. It was the right thing to do.