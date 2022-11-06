VOICES: Allowing non-citizens to vote on local issues creates a more responsive government

In 2020, the citizens of Yellow Springs voted to change our Village Charter to allow non-US citizen residents to vote in local elections. Enfranchising these 27 community members is aligned with our Village Value to be a “Welcoming Community” to people of all backgrounds, and a clear majority of electors believe that their neighbors should have a say. This action is similar to that of 16 municipalities in 5 other Home Rule states. Such participation is not new in the US. It was not until 1996 that Congress prohibited non-US citizens from voting in federal elections; however, 18 USC 611 states “aliens are authorized to vote for such other purpose under a State constitution or statute or a local ordinance.” From the founding of our country until 1926, 40 states at various points allowed non-citizens to vote in local, state and federal elections.

The Village of Yellow Springs views allowing non-US citizen residents to vote as creating a more representative and responsive government. Allowing these residents to vote on local issues enhances democracy by effectively providing a voice to those with a vested interest in their communities. This fosters engagement and connection, vital to the success of local government.