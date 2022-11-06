VOICES: If non-citizens can vote as citizens, you won’t have a country for long

Why should Ohioans vote yes on Issue 2, to join “blue” states like Colorado and Minnesota and “red” states like Arizona and Florida that have already made this change in their Constitutions? Because the progressive liberal minority is hell-bent on allowing non-citizens to vote. Laws on the books in New York City, San Francisco, 11 towns in Maryland, and at least two in Vermont allow non-citizens to vote locally. The Washington D.C City Council voted last month to allow even illegal aliens to vote locally, as long as they were in D.C for at least 30 days. Even here in Ohio, Yellow Springs changed its charter to allow non-citizens to vote, and the leading candidate for Cuyahoga County Executive was caught on tape last month saying he would support any local mayor who wanted to let non-citizens vote.

With 2-3 million illegal immigrants having entered our country in just the last two years, and with 11-20 million of them already here, it’s obvious that a major threat to democracy exists if voting rights are extended to non-citizens. To do so greatly cheapens the value of becoming a citizen in the first place, one of the best prizes of which is being allowed to vote. Allowing non-citizens to vote even in local elections would be particularly pernicious in Ohio, where municipal elections can raise income taxes on suburban workers who don’t live in the city imposing the tax.