VOICES: Art has the power to foster a healthy, participatory democratic society

Many years ago, I started my educational journey as the first in my family to go to college; I pursued dual degrees in Visual Arts and Political Science. I am grateful for my parents, who supported this decision, and for degrees that have supported my winding journey as an artist and community activist.

Under Sharon Davies’ visionary leadership, the Charles F. Kettering Foundation and its staff underscore the belief in the power of the arts to foster a healthy, participatory democratic society. I wholeheartedly agree with this proposition. The free exchange of ideas in galleries, theatres, and public spaces by artists can only flourish when we protect our fundamental rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and the strong safeguards of the constitution.

In recent years, the Foundation has shifted towards this proposition and the subsequent efforts and initiatives to strengthen democracy through collaborations, platforming artists, and bringing together kindred spirits. This intentional shift of energies and resources in this direction is one the most exciting and dynamic changes for our community and, in turn, positions Dayton to be a part of a larger discourse at the global level. We have a long history of being the catalyst for civilization-altering inventions, thought leaders, and artistic creativity.

I have illuminated this in my small way through these monthly columns. I have witnessed this shift’s impact with the inaugural Democracy Summit held in September, which assembled people from all walks of life, brought together by their inaugural class of Democracy Fellows to discuss striving towards an inclusive world and the challenges to achieving that goal. I was particularly moved by a panel discussion on “Why We Do What We Do” with Destiny Brown, Pamela Cone, Taylor Johnson, Dee Wooding, and Vibes. I am inspired by their stories of resilience and their unstoppable drive to make our community that much better.

In my new role as the Community Arts Liaison for ThinkTV, I am filled with hope due to our partnership with the Charles F. Kettering Foundation. Their generosity and thoughtful commitment to inclusion, freedom, and hope that only democracy can inspire, is powerful. As I look forward to their activities and events in the coming months and years, I am eager for you all to witness and hopefully participate in these transformative experiences.

With a national election, state and local races, and ballot initiatives happening in November, it is awe-inspiring to witness the power of big ideas and visions for a better future driven by the Foundation’s dedicated and fearless staff and fellows. Our community was built and continues to thrive through creative visionaries like Charles F. Kettering, artistic geniuses like Bing Davis, and the power of Funk musicians like the Ohio Players and countless others.

As a former educator, I know that we have a new wave of talented creatives, and we want to make sure that we leave them a platform to soar that only a democracy can provide. Through the work of the Foundation, I believe our better days are not behind us and that they are showing us a path forward.

Rodney Veal is the host of ThinkTV/CET Connect, Community Arts Liaison for ThinkTV and President of the board of OhioDance.