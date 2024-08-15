VOICES: As students return to school, Gem City Market nourishes minds and futures

For many families in our community, obtaining healthy food is not just a matter of preference, but a daily struggle. Dayton has faced years of systemic barriers that have cut off access to fresh, nutritious food for too many of our neighbors. Areas impacted by food apartheid, defined by the lack of accessible supermarkets and grocery stores, have plagued our community, creating an environment where convenience stores and fast food are often the only options.

At Gem City Market, we are more than just a grocery store; we are a beacon of hope and a cornerstone of community resilience. Our mission is to ensure that every child in Dayton has the opportunity to reach their full potential by having access to the wholesome food they need to succeed. We are committed to breaking down the barriers that have historically restricted access to fresh, affordable, and nutritious food. By providing a wide selection of healthy options, we aim to support the overall well-being of our community and contribute to the academic success of our young ones.

We invite you to join us in this mission. There are several ways you can support Gem City Market and, by extension, the future of our children:

Shop with Us

By choosing to do your grocery shopping at Gem City Market, you are directly supporting a community-owned initiative dedicated to making healthy food accessible to all.

Become a Member

Our co-op membership program allows you to invest in your community. Members have a say in how the market operates and benefit from special discounts and member-only events.

Donate

Contributions to Gem City Market help us expand our reach and impact to ensure we can continue to be a resource our community needs.

Together, we can create a healthier, more equitable Dayton where every child has the nourishment they need to thrive in school and beyond. Visit us today, become a part of our vibrant community, and help us ensure that no child goes hungry as they embark on their educational journey.

Amaha Sellassie is an assistant professor of sociology and the president of the Gem City Market Board of Directors.