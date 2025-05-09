VOICES: Asking a question can be a superpower. It can save a life.

It’s an honor when people share these stories. There was a time that people didn’t talk about suicide. We live in a community that has been impacted by trauma for decades. The last few years in particular have been difficult. We didn’t have time to heal from the tornadoes before the Oregon District tragedy and then came COVID. The reality is that people are struggling, our community is struggling, and our friends may be struggling.

The beautiful thing is, there are things we can do to help. Kevin Hines, a suicide prevention advocate, who survived a suicide attempt after jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, shares a profound message from his story. He talks about taking a bus and walking to the bridge, the whole time crying. He said if one person, one total stranger asked him if he was okay, he wouldn’t have jumped. Unfortunately for him, nobody asked. Thankfully, Kevin survived and now uses his voice to help others who may be struggling, reminding us that even the smallest act of kindness can make a life-saving difference.

Unlike Kevin, not everyone will open up the first time you ask. Some people need more and that’s okay. Maybe you need to ask the question three or five times to get an honest answer. You might be thinking, what question am I supposed to ask? You may need to ask someone: “Are you thinking of killing themself?” A hard question to ask but asking it can be a superpower. It can save a life.

Kevin Hines shares another powerful message that he and many other people who have attempted suicide have in common. Their final thought was that of not wanting to die. Many people who are suicidal are struggling and just want the pain to end.

As a result of ongoing bullying, discrimination, depression, homophobia, violence and rejection, people in the LGBTQ+ Community are four times more likely to die by suicide. This means that we need to do four times more to help keep them alive.

Here are a few ways to be an ally:

Speak up when you hear homophobic comments or jokes

Check in with your LGBTQ+ friends and family, listen and let them know you care

Donate to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community

Step out of your comfort zone. Attend LGBTQ+ events - Pride Rocks! on May 17th from 11am - 3pm at the Levitt Pavilion is a family friendly, free, fun event.

A little more about Pride Rocks! This is the 5th year that NCCJ is hosting Pride Rocks! This day is about eliminating suicide in the LGBTQ+ community. At Pride Rocks!, you can enjoy live music, rock painting, and delicious food from local food trucks, while connecting with vendors and behavioral health organizations from the community. We are honoring Michael Knote, Executive Director of Have a Gay Day, with the Brandon Sawyers Community Champion award in partnership with Beth and Doug Mann. This award recognizes an individual in the Miami Valley who has made outstanding contributions to LGBTQ+ mental wellness.

Adriane Miller is the Executive Director of Nurturing Community, Cultivating Justice (NCCJ)