VOICES: Black professionals need spaces to connect and collaborate

If Black households held a share of the national wealth in proportion to their share of the U.S. population, it would amount to $12.68 trillion, rather than the current total of $2.54 trillion. The racial wealth gap, therefore, is $10.14 trillion, according to the Brookings Institute. Statistics show how wide and persistent inequities in wealth and access to capital cause disparities in small business ownership; Black Americans own fewer than 2 percent of small businesses nationally.

The Department of the Treasury states that wealth is essential for economic security, which is directly connected to wellbeing. Wealth is also a resource households can draw from in times of economic hardship. Moreover, wealth is necessary for individual economic mobility and growth of the economy as a whole. Wealth gives households the ability to pursue an education, take employment or investment risks, move to new neighborhoods, buy a home, and start a business. The ability to take these risks and to be resilient to economic shocks has positive spillovers to the entire economy.