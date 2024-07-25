VOICES: Hope in the American Dream

I was struck by the juxtaposition of two of the front-page stories in the July 21 edition of the Dayton Daily News. Like many, I started with the story featured most prominently (“above the fold,” as they say). It addresses the rise in stress caused by the election. I know that I am not the only to be affected by this, but it was interesting to see how prevalent it has become. Like many, I have found myself limiting my intake of election news. To preserve my own sanity, I only skim headlines, quickly moving on to coverage of more serene topics. I haven’t watched TV news in years, and even now find myself quickly pushing the “off” button on the radio when the coverage takes a turn that causes my blood pressure to rise. Furthermore, I have studiously avoided social media in this respect, choosing to look only at non-political sites. Perhaps you’ve found yourself doing the same?
By contrast, the story at the bottom of the front page was one that gave me hope. Tom Archdeacon’s beautiful profile of the Jusufi family, who emigrated to Dayton as refugees from the Kosovo War, spoke to the struggles and triumphs of a young family who quite literally started in the United States with nothing but their willingness to learn, adapt, work hard, and seize opportunities as they were presented. Today, this family owns Jimmy’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering and has recently opened Jimmy’s Italian Bar and Grill in Downtown Dayton. Their story is one of not only the value of hard work and adaptability, but also the importance of community. The United Methodist Women at Grace Church on Salem Avenue took Mira in and supported her when she first arrived with her small son, before Mo could join her. Today, Mira describes one of the former members of that group as her “American mom” and they continue to have a close relationship now two decades later. Dayton’s embrace of this family has been vital to their success.
In the story on election stress, Wittenberg dean Mark Caleb Smith suggests that “finding a bigger perspective” is important in surviving the burdens of politics. I have also come to that conclusion. At times, I have reminded myself that the sun will still rise on the day after the election, no matter the outcome. But the story about the Jusufi family gives me a more focused view of a “bigger perspective.” I am positive that not only will the sun rise over America (and the rest of the world), but the “American Dream” will continue to prevail in its own ways, for individual families, like the Jusufis, who are supported by communities that embrace them and support them along the way. After all, the nearly 250-year history of this country has been built on the dream of a welcoming and prosperous America. And, indeed, America is a world leader today largely because of the diverse gifts that its many immigrant families, like my own, have brought to this great nation of ours.
Interestingly, as I wrote this piece, news of President Biden’s withdrawal from the race was announced. Undoubtedly, there will be endless conjecturing and positioning in the coming weeks. Yet, as we cast our ballots on November 5, let us remember that, despite the finger-pointing and vilifying that is rampant in the media these days — “the rot of America’s soul,” as Ray Marcano describes it in his piece in that same edition — America is, and always will be, a nation made stronger because of the many different talents and abilities of its people. Diversity makes us stronger. And, yes, that also includes diversity of opinion. Yet, this is our country, and we all love it in our own differing ways. The American Dream is still alive and well, and the sun will come up tomorrow.
A lifelong Daytonian and current senior vice president at Sinclair Community College, Madeline Iseli’s career has centered on public and community service.
About the Author