VOICES: Hope in the American Dream

I was struck by the juxtaposition of two of the front-page stories in the July 21 edition of the Dayton Daily News. Like many, I started with the story featured most prominently (“above the fold,” as they say). It addresses the rise in stress caused by the election. I know that I am not the only to be affected by this, but it was interesting to see how prevalent it has become. Like many, I have found myself limiting my intake of election news. To preserve my own sanity, I only skim headlines, quickly moving on to coverage of more serene topics. I haven’t watched TV news in years, and even now find myself quickly pushing the “off” button on the radio when the coverage takes a turn that causes my blood pressure to rise. Furthermore, I have studiously avoided social media in this respect, choosing to look only at non-political sites. Perhaps you’ve found yourself doing the same?

By contrast, the story at the bottom of the front page was one that gave me hope. Tom Archdeacon’s beautiful profile of the Jusufi family, who emigrated to Dayton as refugees from the Kosovo War, spoke to the struggles and triumphs of a young family who quite literally started in the United States with nothing but their willingness to learn, adapt, work hard, and seize opportunities as they were presented. Today, this family owns Jimmy’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering and has recently opened Jimmy’s Italian Bar and Grill in Downtown Dayton. Their story is one of not only the value of hard work and adaptability, but also the importance of community. The United Methodist Women at Grace Church on Salem Avenue took Mira in and supported her when she first arrived with her small son, before Mo could join her. Today, Mira describes one of the former members of that group as her “American mom” and they continue to have a close relationship now two decades later. Dayton’s embrace of this family has been vital to their success.