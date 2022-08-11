VOICES: Bulletproofing schools: Feel good or foolhardy?

Perhaps teachers could keep weapons on their hips? That’s an image: A third grade teacher leaning over to help with a subtraction problem with a gun at a little girl’s eye level. As for older students intent on committing murder, they’ll no longer need to devise ways to get guns into school: Just sneak up behind a teacher — who is busy teaching — grab the gun and start firing.

Gun violence in the U.S far exceeds levels in any other developed nation. According to a Rockefeller Institute of Government report, more guns correlate to more deaths. Any rational effort to curtail mass shootings must include restricting access to guns.

In the name of public safety and saving children’s lives, we must demand that elected representatives at all levels of government stop kowtowing to those under the spell of the NRA’s ad campaign. We need strong laws that make sense, not more people with guns. Educators aren’t blind and neither are parents. As one teacher succinctly put it, “Because politicians refuse to limit access to assault rifles, you expect me to sign up for combat duty and protect the kids you haven’t.”

Putting political ambition ahead of children’s safety — and lives — reeks of sulfur. The sacrifice is too great.

Charles Cornett, Ph.D., is a retired Clark County Schools superintendent who lives in Dayton.