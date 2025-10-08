VOICES: Celebrating 25 years and thousands of youth served through partnership at local MetroPark

Located in Wesleyan MetroPark, Adventure Central provides out-of-school programs in the form of after school and summer day camp, where youth spend hundreds of days a year engaging with positive adults from our community, connecting with the natural world and learning critical life skills that prepare them for being a caring, capable and competent citizens.

The success of Adventure Central is a thoughtful simplicity: Get kids outside in a safe and diverse environment and surround them with amazing adults who want to see them reach their potential. We keep looking for ways to challenge the youth through new opportunities, but also give them time and access to enjoy the wonder of the world around them.

Whether making mudpies, chasing butterflies, planting an acorn, playing games like 4 square and kickball or eating a tomato right out of the garden, each action makes a connection and an impact. At a time when our youth are being pressured to fill all their days with structure, Adventure Central intentionally provides a balance of structure but also challenges kids to embrace play and quiet, and to make choices with how to spend their time and disconnect from the digital world.

Through these choices and interactions with nature, the children of Adventure Central become socially and emotionally happier and healthier, as well as more physically active. They also build cognitive functioning, conflict resolution skills, as well as motivation and self-efficacy.

While there is no cost to participate in Adventure Central, it is much more of a hand-up than a hand-out. Families demonstrate their commitment to the program and partners through their participation and receive a “grade card” on their efforts designed to hold everyone accountable for doing their part to support our young people. Older youth are expected to step up into leadership roles and be examples for their young peers, just as those who went before them did.

As we look to the next 25 years of community building through positive youth development, we know it takes a village. If you are interested in supporting Adventure Central, here are a few ways:

Sign up as a volunteer at Adventure Central with Five Rivers MetroParks: Learn more at metroparks.org/volunteer.

Purchase an item from Adventure Central’s Amazon Wish List: Visit metroparks.org/adventure-central

Donate to the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation and designate Adventure Central: Visit metroparks.org/foundations

Nate Arnett is the director of Adventure Central.