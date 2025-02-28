VOICES: Celebrating Champions for Change

People with DD are artists, musicians, athletes, leaders, and volunteers. They are employed in our communities and contribute their talents and gifts to keep the engine of society running. Many serve as essential workers in nursing homes, grocery stores, hospitals and other venues. Others advocate, raising awareness of the need for accessibility so that people with disabilities can access information, visit public venues, and partake in recreational activities with family and friends. Providing an opportunity for people with DD to participate in society is important, and the foundation for their involvement begins at a young age, with early intervention (EI) services.

When a child is born with a developmental disability, evidence shows that EI services have a tremendously positive effect on a child’s brain growth, learning and lifelong developmental trajectory. Each of Ohio’s 88 boards of DD offer families of infants and toddlers coaching and supports within their homes and community settings that are tailored to their child’s needs. These include strategies that can be easily added to the daily routine and reinforced throughout the day. These strategies help children learn language skills, gross and fine motor skills, and more, while building the confidence and competence of parents and caregivers to meet their needs.

There is so much each of us can do, as individual members of the community, to be champions for people with disabilities. We can hire people with disabilities for jobs, or for their expertise or talents. We can invite them to serve on committees to ensure that the needs of people with disabilities are considered in projects and plans. We can use universal design principles when building homes, designing community spaces, or creating products so they are usable by all people, without need for adaptation. We can reach out to disability-focused organizations with information about our events in an effort to promote inclusion, and hire sign language interpreters for our events. We can also learn the basics of online accessibility so our documents and websites are accessible to everyone.

We invite you to join us as a Champion for Change, and follow the stories we share throughout the month that highlight the stories of these remarkable people.

Kamarr Gage is the Interim Superintendent of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services.