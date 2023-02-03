VOICES: Changing the narrative for Black teen girls

Our mission is to teach girls to have a love and respect for their communities with hopes they will, in turn, serve and sow back into them. We then encourage the community to come and pour back into them by speaking to the girls and sharing life lessons that will help them on their life’s journey.

Y.L.A.G. provides a safe space and platform to help teen girls of color discover creative ways that they may begin to address issues that are prominent in their communities and that directly affect their generation. Y.L.A.G. has partnered with many exceptional organizations, such as the City of Trotwood, Greater Dayton Premier Management, United Rehabilitation Services, Omega CDC’s Scholars of Hope, the Gem City Selfie Museum, What’s The Biz, and the Ronald McDonald House, all of which have given the girls opportunities to serve and build strong personal networks for themselves within the community. Y.L.A.G. aims to impress upon young girls the importance of community service in the hope that they will continue to find value in giving back as they matriculate into adulthood.