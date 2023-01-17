VOICES: Choose optimism to ‘to bring out the best in kids’

As the current President of the Kettering Dor-Wood Optimist Club, I recently had the privilege of hearing Judge Capizzi speak at the Optimist International Ohio District’s quarterly conference. When we asked the judge what we could do to best assist his mission, he asked us adamantly to “help him help the youngest kids” – those in the 3-7 age group – “who are too often most vulnerable to the broader societal problems that foster juvenile delinquency.”

As Optimists, our daily mission is “to bring out the best in kids.” This challenge resonated with all of us in attendance, because while I think Optimists do a great job every day working with and supporting youth in our communities, our resources are often focused more on kids who are a little older (later elementary school, middle schools, and high schools). With small adjustments to our budget and some help from new volunteers, it’s clear to my Dor-Wood members that we can maintain our current programs and also start to put more of our emphasis and energy into creating new activities that focus on Judge Capizzi’s target group and to help reduce the population in the Montgomery County Family and Juvenile court system.