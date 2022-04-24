VOICES: Churches can build relationships across region’s racial divisions

Edwards was one of the keynote speakers at a recent conference in Dayton, The Common Good in a Divided City: Racism, the Church, and the Challenge of Regional Solidarity. The conference, which was open to the public, was inspired by a question raised repeatedly by Br. Ray Fitz, SM, former president of the University of Dayton, civic leader, and scholar of Catholic social teaching: How can we promote the common good for all across the region, when we live in spaces that divide us? How can the church, itself so divided, be a catalyst and partner in building the regional common good? Bro. Ray himself has labored with many Dayton partners for decades to address this question, but much work remains to be done.

The conference gathered people from across the region to focus on the roles of Christian communities in both abetting and resisting racial injustice. Three keynotes by Dr. Edwards, Catholic theologian Maureen O’Connell, and community organizer and sociologist Rich Woods were followed by local respondents and dialogue among participants. O’Connell, speaking of white Catholicism’s long complicity in racial injustice out of her family history, illustrated Bryan Massingale’s insight that “White comfort sets the limit on racial justice.” Woods challenged the “gospel of niceness,” pointing out the prevalence of conflict in Jesus’ ministry and inviting participants to take up the work of building ethical democracy.