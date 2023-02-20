VOICES: Closing the learning gap through tutoring

I created this company three years ago to restore the confidence in our children while helping them build their reading, math and writing skills to prepare them for their future. I love the smiles on students’ faces and the joy they feel when they have learned something new. For me, it is the greatest joy.

Fail Me Not Tutoring is a tutoring company that serves students in grades K-8th to build their math, reading and writing skills. Through these programs, we are helping close the learning gap within the Dayton community. You can learn more about Fail Me Not Tutoring on fmntutoring.com.

You can make a difference in a child’s life, too. Volunteer to tutor at the Brunner Literacy Center at brunnerliteracy.org or as a Homework Helper for the Dayton Metro Library at daytonmetrolibrary.org.

Michel’le Curington is the owner of Fail Me Not Tutoring, a tutoring program that services students in grades K-8th in math, reading, and writing in the Dayton area.