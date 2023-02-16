VOICES: Community health workers critical in addressing medically underserved areas

I left the trauma center in November of 2021 and transitioned to a smaller community hospital as a staff nurse in the ER. I also became an Adjunct Professor in August of 2022 for new nursing students at Kettering College, where I taught my students to care for the person, not their condition. In September, Kettering College received a grant from HRSA to begin a Community Health Worker (CHW) Training Program. I did research on the role as I was not aware of the profession even while working in healthcare. CHWs are essential to closing the gap in Dayton. They are frontline public health workers who have a close understanding of the community they serve. After interviews, I was offered the position as Program and Data Collection Coordinator and began two months ago.

The Community Health Worker Certificate Program at Kettering College is working to address the health disparities within Dayton and increasing diversity in the workforce. We are aiming to start a semester-long program in August of 2023 to train individuals to become advocates in West Dayton and Trotwood. Tuition is completely free for the participant, covered by the HRSA grant. There are also funds allotted to provide assistance with technology, transportation, childcare, and other barriers to completing the program. The classes will be held during the evenings at the Kettering Health Dayton campus for easier access. Real-world experience is crucial and will be provided at community-based organizations around the greater Dayton area. This program has the potential to transform lives right here in our city.