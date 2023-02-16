VOICES: Community health workers critical in addressing medically underserved areas

West Dayton and Trotwood are designated medically underserved by the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA). Medically underserved areas (MUAs) identify geographic areas and populations with a lack of access to primary care services. Based on community survey data, economic stability factors are associated with the largest number of health conditions. In addition, Black community members in the region are significantly more negatively impacted in every social determinant of health (SDOH) when compared to white community members. Social determinants of health are the conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship, and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks. Individuals must have extra money and the ability to travel to obtain decent health care, despite all of the healthcare locations in the greater Dayton area. And those that don’t have inside knowledge face even more barriers to care.
After graduating from Oakwood University, an HBCU, in May of 2020 at the height of the first wave of COVID-19, I moved to the greater Dayton area to enter the workforce as a Registered Nurse at a local hospital in the emergency room. I worked at a Level II Trauma Center for over a year and became proficient at assessing patients, administering high risk medications, making critical decisions under pressure, and understanding complex disease processes. More importantly, I perfected my skill at taking the best care of individuals at the most vulnerable of times.
My aim was to empower the individual with the tools to make the best decision about their care. That manifested as frank conversations with patients of color with uncontrolled chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, advocating for pain management and less invasive diagnostics, educating the patient and visitors on the condition and treatment in ways that made sense, and providing a warm blanket or dimming the lights for the patient’s comfort. Taking care of the patient as a whole human being filled my soul.
I left the trauma center in November of 2021 and transitioned to a smaller community hospital as a staff nurse in the ER. I also became an Adjunct Professor in August of 2022 for new nursing students at Kettering College, where I taught my students to care for the person, not their condition. In September, Kettering College received a grant from HRSA to begin a Community Health Worker (CHW) Training Program. I did research on the role as I was not aware of the profession even while working in healthcare. CHWs are essential to closing the gap in Dayton. They are frontline public health workers who have a close understanding of the community they serve. After interviews, I was offered the position as Program and Data Collection Coordinator and began two months ago.
The Community Health Worker Certificate Program at Kettering College is working to address the health disparities within Dayton and increasing diversity in the workforce. We are aiming to start a semester-long program in August of 2023 to train individuals to become advocates in West Dayton and Trotwood. Tuition is completely free for the participant, covered by the HRSA grant. There are also funds allotted to provide assistance with technology, transportation, childcare, and other barriers to completing the program. The classes will be held during the evenings at the Kettering Health Dayton campus for easier access. Real-world experience is crucial and will be provided at community-based organizations around the greater Dayton area. This program has the potential to transform lives right here in our city.
We are looking for individuals who want to help serve under-served communities to join the program, and organizations to partner with us. For more information, please visit kc.edu/chwp.
Johnjé Jasper is an experienced nurse, mentor, educator, and community advocate who currently works at Kettering College.
About the Author