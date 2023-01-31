VOICES: Are there similarities in witnessing a traumatic sports injury and a military casualty?

Maybe we need to reconsider how we approach and reckon with these young men and women warriors who don’t get to choose to stop the game and go to the locker room.

Many times they are given little time to digest what they just witnessed on their field — the battlefield. Many of these fallen warriors never come home or, if they do, the physical, psychological, emotional or spiritual damage is immeasurable.

Again, this is not an indictment on the reaction of the NFL, his team, or country or beyond. The outpouring of prayers, love and concern shown to Damar Hamlin since his unbelievable tragedy is heartwarming and encouraging and well deserved. Although the battle tragedies of our young military service men and women are not often witnessed by a national TV audience, is it possible that we as a nation can come together with a similar response to assist them with their recovery?

Mark Curtis has been a Dayton area Psychiatric Clinical Nurse Specialist for 35 years. He is a Vietnam Era Veteran currently volunteering with the Montgomery County Veterans Treatment Court and The Victory Project.