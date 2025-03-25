VOICES: Completing Fair School Funding Plan essential to prevent widening educational equity gap

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Many administrators, officials, and school board members have advocated in committee for the following in regards to HB 96: complete the phase-in for the Fair School Funding Plan for FY 26 and FY 27, update the base cost inputs of the Plan, and adopt a permanent Educational Service Center formula.

Completing the final two years of the six year phase-in is an essential step to prevent the widening gap of educational equity across Ohio’s public schools. Updating the base cost inputs is crucial to balance out the rising property values and helps to accurately calculate the funding needed to meet student needs.

The largest expenditure of running a public school district is personnel salaries and benefits. Without updating the base cost inputs to stay in line with rising property values and inflation, many school districts across Montgomery County may lack sufficient funding to pay and retain general teachers, special education teachers, and support staff salaries.

The Fair School Funding Plan was a win for Ohio because it provided a comprehensive funding formula that is based on the real cost of educating our students in Ohio. I urge readers to contact their representatives in the Statehouse in support of these educational priorities, so that we can continue meeting the needs of our children and giving them the bright future that is only possible in Ohio.

Jocelyn Rhynard is a two-term school board member on the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education and advocates for public education at the state and federal level.