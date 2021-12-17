VOICES: Congress determining the winners and losers for electric vehicles will impact our community

Sometimes what happens in Washington DC seems odd, like what is being considered by Congress for the auto industry now and how it discriminates among American autoworkers. At a time when the entire auto industry is investing in electrification, recently proposed legislation would penalize auto workers in our Ohio counties who will build these electric vehicles (EVs) for Americans.
As a Honda associate and a long-time resident of Miami County, I’m very concerned about this deliberate effort to discriminate against non-union auto workers who build EVs. Honda, and all automakers, are moving rapidly to develop zero emission EVs. And there is agreement that consumer tax credits will be essential to promote widespread acceptance of EVs.
Unfortunately, this Congressional proposal would undercut consumer choices by providing an additional tax incentive to EVs made only by three legacy Detroit automakers, discounting the contributions of American autoworkers at some 15 other companies.
Today, consumers can receive up to a $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing an EV. Right now, Congress is considering providing an additional $4,500 bonus payment, above the existing $7,500, that would go only to consumers buying EVs made with union labor. If it became law, only EVs made by the Detroit 3 – General Motors, Ford and Chrysler – would be eligible for the bonus credit. This proposal is unfair and does not treat all American auto workers equally, including Honda associates who are our own friends and neighbors and contribute to our local communities.
Honda is America’s most fuel-efficient, lowest-emission full-line automaker, according to the EPA. Why would the Congress penalize American workers who are already building the country’s cleanest vehicles?
I support our 20,000 Honda associates in their right to earn a living and right to choose whether or not to join a union. I can’t remain silent while our government debates a plan that would use our tax dollars to discriminate against my friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
History has shown that federal policies that dictate winners and losers tend to be, losers. Companies need a level playing field to innovate and compete without the federal government choosing sides. Washington policymakers should pass an EV tax credit that is fair to all hard-working Americans and that will unite industry efforts to address the climate crisis.
Rick Riggle is the plant manager of the Anna Engine Plant with Honda Development and Manufacturing of America.
About the Author