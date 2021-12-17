VOICES: Congress determining the winners and losers for electric vehicles will impact our community

Sometimes what happens in Washington DC seems odd, like what is being considered by Congress for the auto industry now and how it discriminates among American autoworkers. At a time when the entire auto industry is investing in electrification, recently proposed legislation would penalize auto workers in our Ohio counties who will build these electric vehicles (EVs) for Americans.

As a Honda associate and a long-time resident of Miami County, I’m very concerned about this deliberate effort to discriminate against non-union auto workers who build EVs. Honda, and all automakers, are moving rapidly to develop zero emission EVs. And there is agreement that consumer tax credits will be essential to promote widespread acceptance of EVs.