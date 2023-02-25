VOICES: Creating a space for teens to create

State Representative Willis Blackshear, Jr. has committed to providing the resources needed for the complete remodel of the upstairs bathroom and the handicap ramp. The second phase is scheduled to be completed in spring of this year.

The third phase entails the complete remodel of the basement into a “Clean Christian Club.” This will be for both teens and adults to enjoy live entertainment presented by creatives, including live bands, poetry, spoken word, dance and song. The third phase is slated to be completed in 2024.

The fourth and final phase will be the complete remodel of the outside four-car garage. We are planning to transform it into a state-of-the-art community recording studio. Community members will be able to rent and use the studio to record, edit and collaborate on audio projects. The community studio will be outfitted with recording and mixing equipment, microphones, instruments, streaming cameras and software and various backdrops for media enhancement. The fourth phase is slated to be completed in 2025.

“Club Inspired” is just the latest project managed by my organization, MinistryIsMe Ministries. Over the past 10 years, we’ve been making a difference through impactful community service and outreach. Our faith-based project management and event planning company has produced two award-winning gospel stage plays (at the Dayton Convention Center), 18 church services, four podcasts, countless empowerment gatherings and conferences, four mother and daughter brunches, two gospel arts showcases, as well as publishing seven personal writing projects.

Projects like “Club Inspired” require community support. Consider donating towards this community enhancement: $ClubInspiredDYT’. You can also learn more about our organization on our website: ministryisme.com.

Tiffany R. Countryman is the founder and CEO of MinistryIsMe Ministries, LLC.