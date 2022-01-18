VOICES: CRT and the demise of the Democratic public school

In the most recent wave of education issues, Critical Race Theory (CRT) has dominated the discussion. Proponents of CRT – an “evolving and malleable practice,” which recognizes “the legacy of slavery, segregation, and the imposition of second-class citizenship on Black Americans and other people of color continue to permeate the social fabric of this nation,” – seek a “radical reordering of society,” because the system itself is intrinsically designed to perpetuate racial inequality.

Few would genuinely argue that racism doesn’t exist or that a policy cannot have a discriminatory impact based on some characteristic, be it race, sex, or another trait. This reality and the historical background of slavery around the world certainly have their place in history books. But to teach children the tenets of CRT – that racism is a normal feature of society, woven into public policy and structurally embedded in our institutions – teaches them a farce and mocks nearly 70 years of jurisprudence, which has continuously reaffirmed principles of equality. In fact, laws expressly prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, national origin, and other protected characteristics. Chief Justice Roberts summarized: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” Sounds simple enough, yet CRT brazenly embraces precisely the opposite by promoting a race-centric and race-obsessed culture that departs from centuries-old educational principles.