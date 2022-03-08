VOICES: Crypto bringing jobs to the heartland

I’m a strong believer in the midwestern work ethic. I also believe that, if we’re going to bring the benefits of blockchain to the masses, cryptocurrency needs to look beyond the traditional tech hubs on America’s coasts. That’s why Ohio, as the gateway to the heartland, can play a central role in shaping the future of crypto and the jobs that come with it.

When we talk about crypto jobs, many of the same high-paying career paths that emerged from the commercial internet (which generated more than 17 million jobs in the U.S.) come to mind: software developers and engineers, computer programmers, and data scientists. But crypto, as a financial offering, also requires brokers, accountants, auditors, and the like. At federally-chartered digital asset banks like Anchorage, the talent pool expands to include an army of regulatory experts, compliance officers, and risk managers. And because crypto companies like mine are building entire organizations from the ground up, that means every corner of business–marketing, design, HR, sales, client services, and more–is in high demand.

As crypto reshapes the financial system as we once knew it, Ohioans don’t need to settle for being spectators. Whether they’re from a tiny town outside of Dayton or downtown Columbus, the opportunities for taking part in shaping a new financial future are here today. And the Buckeye State is brimming with untapped potential.

Nathan McCauley is CEO and Co-Founder of San Francisco-founded Anchorage Digital, the first federally-chartered digital asset bank in the United States. Pursuant to its latest Series D funding round, Anchorage has a valuation of over $3 billion USD.