VOICES: Customers shop differently now — it’s essential for small businesses to adapt

Customers shop differently now, with convenience and sustainability playing bigger roles in their decisions. Businesses must adapt to increased environmental consciousness; rethinking their offerings and operations to align with these values. For many, hosting events or creating experiences has become a way to reimagine how they use their space and attract customers. Per Klopfenstein, “The people who are listening to their customers and being flexible about their business model—that’s what makes a difference.” To stay relevant, reassessing your business plan regularly is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Successful businesses often fall into the trap of assuming they know what their customers want without taking the time to reassess. This blind spot can lead to missed opportunities and dwindling sales. Revisiting the fundamentals is key: monitor your financials closely, understand your profitability, and track your costs. Are your loss leaders actually leading to sales? Keep your merchandise fresh and engaging — customers need a reason to return. And most importantly, take ownership of what isn’t working. As Klopfenstein states, “You need to meet the customers where they are, not expect them to adapt to you.”

Location has always been a critical factor for business success, but in today’s world, the best location might just be online. One client of the SBDC reassessed their physical space, pricing structure, and purchasing strategy after facing challenges. With guidance and support over the course of three years to change their business model, this business now feels they are moving in the right direction. The SBDC recognizes that every business is unique, and no solution is cookie-cutter. Tools like QuickBooks help manage financials effectively, while the SBDC uses ProfitSense to help businesses track their performance against industry benchmarks, providing tailored strategies for success.

The SBDC is more than just a resource — it’s a partner dedicated to helping businesses thrive. For every business, success starts with clear, actionable goals. The SBDC helps business owners set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound (SMART) goals, broken into 30-, 60-, and 90-day plans, to tackle challenges and move forward with confidence. Whether it’s developing a business plan, organizing finances to secure a loan, or navigating needed certifications, the SBDC provides unique support to meet each business’s needs.

However, timing is critical. “We can’t help people if they wait too long. If you’re having a problem, contact us as soon as it starts,” cautions Klopfenstein. The SBDC doesn’t do the work for clients but provides tools, accountability, and guidance. “You need to keep good records of your financial situation. Know your profitability, your costs, and how to get more value for your customers,” she adds. Early support and careful financial tracking are keys to sustainable success.

Building connections within the local business community is a crucial part of staying competitive and inspired. Networking helps business owners identify trends, understand customer needs, and adapt their offerings to meet market demands. It also provides a vital support system—a space to brainstorm, share ideas, and gain fresh perspectives. “Networking gives you people to bounce ideas off of, learn about local trends, and figure out what people want—and what they don’t want,” Klopfenstein says. “It helps to have someone following up with you, asking, ‘Where are you?’” Being part of a community fosters accountability, creativity, and growth, giving entrepreneurs the tools and insights they need to thrive.

The journey of running a small business is filled with challenges, but it’s also an opportunity to adapt, grow, and thrive. Success requires flexibility, a willingness to reassess, and the ability to stay connected with your customers and community. The SBDC is here to walk alongside you, offering tailored guidance, proven tools, and a network of support to help your business reach its goals. Whether you’re navigating financial hurdles, adjusting your business model, or simply looking for someone to bounce ideas off of, the SBDC is ready to help. Remember, reaching out early can make all the difference. Take the first step today — because with the right support, uncertainty can turn into opportunity, and challenges can lead to success. Let us help you! Visit ecinnovates.com/contact or email info@ecinnovates.com to learn more.

Anne Kane is the Marketing Manager at the Entrepreneurs’ Center.