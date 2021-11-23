VOICES: Cuts to 2022 Medicare reimbursements hurt Dayton doctors

Looming cuts in Medicare will cause our medical group, as well as other medical groups and health systems across the nation, further significant stress at this critical time and may disrupt healthcare providers’ ability to continue to deliver care to the communities they serve. This comes at a time when “The Great Resignation” wave is negatively impacting most U.S. businesses, as well as the impact of financial price inflation and supply chain difficulties continue to increase organizations’ operating expenses and forcing them to increase consumer prices. Unlike other businesses, healthcare organizations cannot pass along increases to consumers through price increases because of their contractual arrangements with health plans & government payors. PriMED Physicians provides healthcare services to over 8,000 Medicare and Medicare Advantage (“MA”) patients in the greater Dayton area that account for approximately 39% of its patient volumes. Congress needs to act to prevent these cuts from taking effect.

Providers are facings upwards of 10% cuts in Medicare starting in January 2022. For PriMED Physicians, this would have a significant impact. The pandemic already has inflicted a toll on our organization and patients. These potential cuts would exacerbate the financial pressure facing us and all providers. What needs to happen to prevent this hardship? Congress should delay the pending 2% Medicare sequester and eliminate the 4% Medicare Pay-As-You-Go cut. Congress also should cancel a scheduled 3.75% decrease in the Medicare conversion factor.