VOICES: Dayton, are we free? Many in our city lack opportunities to build wealth

Census data highlights the disparity: Dayton’s per capita annual income is $26,381, compared to Ohio’s $39,455 and the national average of $43,289. Inflation has further eroded buying power.

Poverty brings challenges like underperforming schools, high crime, and mental health issues, limiting residents who are ineligible for jobs in IT, engineering, and aviation. Addressing this workforce gap is essential to understanding why Dayton didn’t benefit from Ohio’s migration surge.

Please consider what you are looking for before moving into a new community. Crime rates and school quality are key factors. Companies do the same; they use these metrics to gauge their potential workforce and ability to attract and retain employees and investors outside the region.

A viable solution is to develop an economic strategy focused on livable wages alongside traditional investment plans. In addition to highly skilled jobs, we need more livable wages in Dayton. This is crucial for the community I serve, whose families are reflected in the Census data.

While challenging, it is far from impossible. We’ve succeeded in similar efforts over the past 15 years, and we start by providing context for why financial freedom is crucial to well-being.

I ask these three questions during Victory Project’s orientation:

If you are on SNAP or EBT, can you buy whatever food you want?

If you live in Section 8 housing, can you live wherever you want?

If you begin earning more, will the government reduce your services?

I then ask: if you’re being told what you can eat, where you live, and how much money you can make, are you free? The typical response is, “No.”

Since 2009, we have empowered youth to pursue the life God intended. Through education, entrepreneurship, and enlightenment, our young men cultivate strong work ethics and a commitment to self-sufficiency, equipping them to make informed financial decisions for themselves and their families. Notably, many of our alumni choose to relocate outside of Dayton.

Dayton is rich in untapped human capital, and Victory Project is dedicated to nurturing this talent. Developing a skilled workforce is essential for attracting valuable business investment in our city.

Throughout my career, I’ve collaborated with business leaders who see Dayton as challenging for development, citing taxes, regulations, and an unwelcoming atmosphere. Whether accurate or not, this perception persists.

Our economic strategy should include transforming Dayton into the most business-friendly environment in Ohio, alongside a livable wage plan. We must attract companies offering careers where the community can thrive. Without these considerations, people and businesses will continue to look elsewhere.

So, Dayton, are we free?

Monnie Bush is the founder & C.E.O. of Victory Project.