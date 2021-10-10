VOICES: Doing the homework for National Coming Out Day

Identity is such a funny thing. It’s something we shape ourselves but cannot be defined without broader context and history. It doesn’t mean that every story is pretty or right or just. A lot of our history, the way that we define ourselves, is shaped by things we would be shocked or horrified of today. But we still must know where we come from, because it helps determine who we are and who we want to be.

October is LGBTQ+ History Month, in part because October 11 is National Coming Out Day. This is in fact the first time I’ve said publicly that I’m bisexual. There will be a lot of people this month, like me, beginning the journey of understanding not just a new identity about themselves but also making sense of its history. We are stepping into so much pain and so much joy from our kinfolk who came before us. It is such a gift to be out, and such a gift to know that the legacy of people like us stretches as long as human history. Whether you are LGBTQ+ or not, take this month as time to learn some of our history, as well as some of your own. While this homework doesn’t have a deadline or grade, it is worth every bit of your time to know where we come from.

Maggie Schaller is a proud Daytonian, works for the City of Dayton and is an engaged community member.