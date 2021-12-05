VOICES: Don’t look to our myths, look to our region’s manufacturing workers

We believe that we must spend whatever we have and do whatever we can to compete in this race to the bottom because, if we don’t, we will be left behind. But what we conveniently forget is that these legendary men and these massive companies are not the ones who alone built this city; workers did. They are not what made Dayton extraordinary; workers did. And they are not who most need our investment; our workers are.

This pandemic has taught us who the real wealth creators in our economy are and whose labor is essential to the functioning of our society. Manufacturing workers are high on that list. They are the people who leave their families everyday and work 10-12 hours to build the device you are reading these words on or make the paper you are holding in your hands. They are the people who risked their lives during this global pandemic to make each component of the car you use to drive to work in and the bed you lay your head down on to rest every night. They are the people who were thanked for their sacrifice with pizza parties and empty words from their employers instead of with the hazard pay and safe working conditions they deserve so that our shelves could remain stocked, our economy could keep going and shareholder profits could rise. The labor of manufacturing workers is in everything we own and everything we use and it is about time that we start treating them as essential as they truly are.