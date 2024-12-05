VOICES: Economic trends for small businesses more hopeful than they might seem

The good news is that regionally, the trends are a lot more hopeful than they might seem right now. The Treasury Department reports that more than 70% of small business owners expect increased revenue in 2025. That’s the most optimistic forecast since the golden days of pre-pandemic.

All of which is super positive for small businesses, which represent one of the most diverse landscapes in our economy. More than 43% of self-employed individuals identify as female, and rates of Black, Asian and Hispanic entrepreneurs are higher than ever before.

However, even in a rosy outlook, everyone needs access to resources and information. Here’s where Launch Dayton can come in clutch. Our website offers a quiz that will help tailor resources to your individual business needs. We also have access to more than a dozen partner organizations and more than 50 resources. We know that entrepreneurs have to wear multiple hats, so we want to help you figure out which hat fits and looks best on you and your business.

Dayton is a 3-degrees-of-separation kind of town, so connecting to other business owners is key for personal and professional reasons. Launch Dayton offers a calendar of events specifically for business owners.

We understand that it’s wild the way the world has changed in the last 5 years. People shop less in person and are more intentional about what they purchase and how they spend their money. More than ever, businesses have to listen to the feedback they’re getting on the ground and examine their marketing. Things like reels, the TikTok Shop, and online shopping are here to stay. We need our brick-and-mortar stores, and we want to help them increase their reach and audience. It’s likely that what was working 10 years ago, is just not going to work in today’s marketplace, with today’s shoppers.

Gen Z has a global buying power of 450 billion – but more than that, they control the culture. Zoomers are key influencers, yes that word, and meeting them where they are can do a lot to engage a different side of the economy.

Starting a small business is the basis of what was once called the American Dream. In fact, 98% of businesses in America are considered small businesses. And despite their differences, they each began with one thing in common: the hope that you can change your life and make a better life for your family while providing a good or service to the community you love. Sometimes the fruits of your labor might feel more like rocks, but believe us when we say this: the juice is still worth the squeeze.

At Launch Dayton we genuinely believe that entrepreneurship is the heartbeat of any thriving community. We know you’re passionate about your business, and we’re passionate about helping you navigate these challenges and seize the opportunities. It’s never too late to pivot your marketing, your concept, or your reach. Let us help you! Visit www.launchdayton.com or email info@launchdayton.com to learn more.

Sarah Caplan is the Outreach Programs Manager at the Entrepreneurs’ Center.