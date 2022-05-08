VOICES: Every child deserves the support of a loving family

These experiences are especially true of adoptive mothers and those in the foster care system. These individuals have chosen to care for someone else’s children as if they were their own, which is most admirable. During this month’s celebration of Foster Care Month, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), Office of Families and Children is highlighting the theme: “Relative and Kin Connections: Keeping Families Strong.” Ohio has more than 8,000 certified foster families who have committed to providing a temporary safe-haven for kids when it is not safe for them to remain in their own homes. Right now, nearly 15,000 children and youth are cared for by these families.

My wife and I adopted two children through the foster care system. We understand the challenges foster parents face, but we also know first hand that the vast rewards far outweigh any challenge. And in the end, everything is worth it.