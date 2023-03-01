VOICES: Everyone deserves quality housing

No matter where you live, we can all agree that every family deserves access to decent housing. But for too many people in our community, that isn’t the case. Source of Income discrimination is the practice of refusing to rent to someone based on the source of their income, usually involving rental assistance, vouchers, disability benefits, or social security benefits. This type of discrimination is most commonly seen in the form of advertisements stating that “No Section 8,” or “we do not accept rental assistance.” Section 8 is the federal government’s flagship rent-assistance program for low-income people to afford housing.

Locally, we can clearly see this type of discrimination in the number voucher holders that are unable to secure housing. Currently, Greater Dayton Property Management, our local housing authority, has approximately 400 voucher holders who are unable to secure housing - despite having the ability to pay for it and the backing of the federal government. These vouchers often expire if the tenant is unable to locate a housing provider that will accept the voucher. The resulting housing instability can cause long term negative impacts for tenants and the families - especially children.