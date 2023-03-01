VOICES: The City of Dayton should not mandate providers to join voluntary program

The City of Dayton has been planning on pushing this legislation through despite combined efforts of the following housing providers in Dayton area: Greater Dayton Real Estate Investors Association (GDREIA), Greater Dayton Apartment Association(GDAA), Dayton Realtors, National Apartment Association (NAA), Ohio Real Estate Investors Association (OREIA).

These housing providers met over last couple of months, face-to-face with Mayor Mims and Commissioners Shaw and Joseph for an hour-long conversation. They also met separately with Commissioners Fairchild and Turner-Sloss for an hour-long zoom session to express why this legislation may lead to unintended consequences which might make the housing shortage worse.