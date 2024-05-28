VOICES: FERC ruling sets up reliable energy grid, cost savings for Ohio consumers

Moreover, the rule’s emphasis on transparency and non-discriminatory criteria for selecting transmission facilities for cost allocation is a win for Ohioans. The regional approach, with a focus on reliability, resilience, and long-term demand, empowers Ohio to identify and address its unique transmission needs without being forced into a one-size-fits-all model. This flexibility is critical for Ohio, as it allows us to pursue energy solutions that align with our state’s economic and environmental goals. For instance, it could attract more energy-intensive industries to our state, boosting our economy and creating jobs.

The new rule’s cost allocation requirements also provide a fair and equitable path forward. By seeking agreement from relevant state entities and considering a comprehensive set of benefits for transmission projects, FERC ensures that the cost burden is shared appropriately. The “beneficiary pays” approach means that Ohioans won’t be on the hook for projects that don’t benefit our state. This is a crucial component, as it respects state authority and avoids unnecessary financial burdens on our residents, providing a sense of security and protection.

While the rule is forward-thinking, it is also careful not to overstep its bounds. FERC’s jurisdiction over the transmission of electric energy in interstate commerce is clear. Still, it does not dictate that transmission must be built. This ensures that Ohio retains control over its energy decisions, with guidance from a more standardized and long-term study of transmission needs. The rule’s focus on planning for reliability and resilience, rather than prioritizing clean generation sites, empowers Ohio to continue its balanced approach to energy production and consumption.

Ultimately, this ruling represents a balanced and thoughtful approach to energy infrastructure that ought to be commended. It acknowledges the importance of regional transmission planning while respecting state authority. For Ohio, this means a more reliable energy grid, cost savings for consumers, and the flexibility to pursue our energy goals without undue federal interference.

As we move forward, Ohio’s energy stakeholders should embrace this opportunity to work collaboratively within the regional framework set by FERC. By doing so, we can create an energy system that meets our needs today and adapts to the challenges of tomorrow. The path ahead is bright, and Ohio is ready to lead the way.

Shayna Fritz is the Executive Director of the Ohio Conservative Energy Forum.