VOICES: Five years later: Lessons learned from COVID-19

In the Dayton region, our hospitals and healthcare partners train and prepare annually for worst-case scenarios. This readiness helped us navigate COVID-19’s challenges, and we carry those lessons forward. There are clear steps we must take as individuals, healthcare providers, and as a community to build a stronger, more resilient future.

Vaccinations save lives

Recent surges in measles cases are alarming, considering the U.S. eliminated measles in 2000 through consistent vaccination efforts. As we saw with COVID-19, prioritizing vaccines is crucial to preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Even when a vaccine doesn’t fully match a circulating variant, it often reduces the severity of illness, protecting vulnerable populations like young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

Staying up to date with vaccinations is a simple yet powerful way to safeguard not only yourself but those around you. Talk to your doctor about the right vaccination schedule for you and your family.

Practical infection prevention

Basic infection prevention must remain part of our daily routines. Handwashing with soap and water for 30 seconds, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and regularly disinfecting high-touch surfaces are effective habits. During Ohio’s respiratory illness season—October through April—schools, businesses, and community spaces should reinforce these practices with visible reminders, hand sanitizer stations, and accessible masks.

Small, consistent actions help minimize the spread of illness and protect our most vulnerable community members.

Supporting healthcare workers

Hospitals operate 24/7, but during COVID-19, the most critical resource wasn’t space—it was people. Healthcare workers endured grueling shifts for more than two years, repeatedly witnessing loss while continuing to provide compassionate care. The emotional toll was profound, and while additional mental health support was implemented during the pandemic, ongoing efforts are necessary.

We must rethink how we support our healthcare heroes, ensuring they have access to behavioral health resources and work environments that acknowledge the toll of prolonged crises. Their well-being directly affects the quality-of-care patients receive.

Preparedness and coordination

COVID-19 exposed critical gaps in the global supply chain, particularly for personal protective equipment (PPE). Hospitals, doctor’s offices, nursing homes, and others struggled to secure gloves, masks, and mission-essential clinical equipment, such as ventilators. The Defense Production Act allowed the federal government to prioritize manufacturing, but this reactive approach strained the system.

Strengthening the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) is vital, but we must also build robust regional reserves. Collaboration among hospitals, public health agencies, emergency management, and local governments ensures we are prepared for the next crisis.

Addressing mental health

The unintended consequences of social isolation during the pandemic have had lasting effects, particularly on behavioral health. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, anxiety and depression surged among young adults, with adolescent females experiencing increased suicidal ideation. Drug overdose and alcohol-induced deaths also rose, disproportionately affecting communities of color.

To rebuild community mental health, we need local, state, and federal policies that prioritize behavioral health on par with physical health. Expanding access to in-person and telehealth services will help bridge gaps in care, ensuring support reaches those most in need.

Confronting health disparities

The pandemic exposed long-standing health inequities. Black, Latino, Indigenous, and low-income populations faced higher rates of infection, hospitalization, and death—not due to individual choices but systemic barriers: limited healthcare access, underlying chronic conditions, and economic constraints that forced many into frontline jobs without adequate protection.

Achieving health equity requires more than reactive measures. It demands sustained investment in affordable healthcare, representation in the medical workforce, and culturally competent care. Addressing social determinants of health—like housing, food security, and employment—calls for cross-sector collaboration and data transparency to close care gaps. Most importantly, solutions must be co-created with the communities they aim to serve.

A call to action

Looking back at the past five years, it’s clear that preparation, partnership, and persistence are key to navigating future health crises. The Dayton region’s hospitals and healthcare providers remain committed to caring for our community, but we cannot do it alone.

We urge everyone — individuals, businesses, and policymakers — to embrace the lessons of COVID-19. Get vaccinated. Practice simple infection prevention. Support healthcare workers. Advocate for mental health resources. Push for systemic changes that address health disparities.

Together, we can build a healthier, more equitable future — ready for whatever lies ahead.

Sarah Hackenbracht is the President & CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.