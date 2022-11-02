VOICES: Girl Scout programs bolster well-being and foster lifelong skills

As they progress through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, Girl Scouts discover their values and strengths. They claim their power as they learn ways to take action to make a difference in their community and their world.

Girl Scout Research Institute found that girls in Girl Scouts develop skills and confidence. Girls told them:

“Because of Girl Scouts, I’ve had a community and a safe place to be myself.”

“Girl Scouts has taught me to be self-confident, which is very good for my mental health. I have learned to be brave when trying new things, which reduces anxiety I might have had when put in new or uncomfortable situations.”

For the last three years, girls have dealt with health issues, financial insecurity, learning disruptions, and countless other hardships. The call for racial justice confronted long-standing systemic disparities that deeply affect too many girls, families, and communities.

Yet Girl Scouts are using this extraordinary time to follow their interests, work collaboratively, and address problems to make our world a better place. Girls in kindergarten through high school are exploring STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), getting outdoors, developing civic and life skills, and learning key principles of entrepreneurship.

Whether it’s programming a robot, scaling the climbing wall at camp, perfecting their cookie sales pitch, or sharing a cause they care about with their troop, girls learn to take risks, and – with the support of their Girl Scout sisters – they learn to handle both successes and failures. This builds the resilience and courage so crucial to meeting everyday challenges.

Along the way, girls develop healthy ways of coping with difficulties. With each new activity or challenge they attempt, Girl Scouts learn the importance of persevering through adversity. Girls grow their tenacity, self-esteem, and sociability, leading to lower rates of depression, aggression, and obesity, as well as greater life satisfaction. When girls master these life skills early on, the benefits are lifelong!

Adult volunteers also have a special role to play, guiding and supporting girls as they explore their dreams and ambitions. Our council provides training and resources all year long so that leaders can provide the attention and encouragement that motivates girls to grow in courage, confidence, and character.

Last year, nearly 5,500 girls in the Greater Dayton region participated in Girl Scouts, supported by more than 2,000 caring adults. Girls in grades K-12 can join at any time; many new troops are forming now.

Encourage the girls in your life to join Girl Scouts. Help them bolster their well-being and foster lifelong skills for success while enjoying the fun and friendship of Girl Scouting! Visit gswo.org for more information.

Roni Luckenbill is the Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.