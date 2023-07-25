VOICES: Growing a grassroots movement

Understanding what a grassroots movement means is crucial. A grassroots movement is an organized effort by groups of individuals in a geographic area to bring about social or political change. It is a bottom-up approach that involves civil society or residents – sometimes through grassroots organizations– who define goals and how to achieve them. The opposite approach is called top-down, generally employed by governments or corporations that institute policies and regulations that affect the populations they serve. Several successful grassroots movements have been achieved throughout history, such as the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s, the women’s suffrage movement, The Arab Spring starting in 2010, and many others you may have never heard of, all the same, practical, and sustainable changes.

A grassroots effort has been underway to declare Dayton a Human Rights City for over a year.

First and foremost, human rights are claims that we all hold equally because we are human; they are fundamental to living a life with and of dignity; governments are responsible for respecting, protecting, and promoting; and they are not charity, humanitarian assistance, or optional.

Becoming a Human Rights City goes beyond signing a resolution. A Human Rights City is a municipality that explicitly uses international human rights standards in its laws, policies, and programs. We accomplish this by listening to, educating, and involving government, members of civil society, the private sector, and other community stakeholders.

Throughout the year, the group has grown and added city staff representation. We spent the first few months educating ourselves about human rights, local government, and civil society. A delegation of community members was fortunate to attend the Human Rights Leadership Summit in Atlanta on May 18-21, 2023. In partnership with the University of Dayton Human Rights Center, community advisors spent time with other cities throughout the US, learning best practices and challenges and making valuable connections helpful to the work here in the Miami Valley.

Current efforts include educating the community and drafting a significant resolution focusing on measurable and reportable goals. Once the small steering group completes the draft, it will be shared with the whole group for input during a monthly meeting. Afterward, we will submit the Resolution to the Dayton City Commissioners and Mayor for review and input. We desire a final Resolution adopted before National Human Rights Day, December 10, 2023.

As part of our outreach, we started an online petition. Individuals may click the change.org link to review and sign: https://chng.it/H74bxvxm. A donation to change.org is not required to access the petition. Use landscape view when using a cellphone.

Anyone interested in joining the local Human Rights Movement and utilizing their talents and gifts can attend our monthly meetings on the third Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dayton Metro Library or email hrc@udayton.edu. For additional information on human rights, visit the United Nations website.

Be part of the Human Rights City Grassroots Movement to effect change that impacts you, your family, and your neighbors and strengthens local government.

Mary Tyler is the principal of Mary E. Tyler Consulting, LLC. and former executive director of the National Conference for Community & Justice Greater Dayton.