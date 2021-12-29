VOICES: Gun control would not have stopped the killers

After the Dayton shooting, the rallying cry became “Do Something.” But, unfortunately, it very quickly devolved into the usual national partisan finger-pointing. There were immediate calls by Democrats to enact gun control. Understandably, there was a call to do something in the wake of the tragedy we faced. However, I would posit that it is not about doing just something — it is about doing what will actually stop the tragedy, and gun control would not have stopped either shooting. We must rather focus on combating the violent criminals who perpetrate these mass killings.

The Oxford killer was given his firearm by his father, and the Dayton killer’s friend bought his firearm for him. This act is commonly called a “straw man purchase.” The Oxford killer’s father was appropriately charged and arrested, and the Dayton killer’s friend was convicted of breaking federal firearm laws. What they did was illegal, and they were and should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This shows the exact problem with the often-proposed gun control measures: they would not have been successful in either of these cases of stopping the killer. The way they got their firearm was already illegal, and there were several blatantly ignored warning signs in Oxford. Additional gun control measures only place additional burdens on the millions of law-abiding citizens who want to exercise their 2nd Amendment right to protect themselves and their families.