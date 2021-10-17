VOICES: HBCUs helped me become a powerful, outspoken, and hardworking Black woman

HBCUs are places where students of color thrive and engage in a community in which their experiences are better understood. I have never felt more welcome or at home than on my campus. It is where the idea of family and unity is intensely cherished and there is never a doubt that I am expected to succeed. My HBCU accepted me when I was struggling and not sure if I even belonged in college. Not only that, throughout my life, I had always felt a disconnect with my community of African Americans, but the moment I stepped foot on the Wilberforce campus, the staff, the students, and the administration were all ready to help and greeted me warmly with open arms. I had not had that same that reaction from visiting non HBCU colleges and it touched my heart to see the lengths Wilberforce would stretch for me.

The importance of HBCUs runs deep in and out of the classroom. I have had other opportunities at HBCUs that have offered me help with networking, that have expressed their care about my success as a black woman and have been more than willing to provide what I need to reach my goals. For a college to reach out and offer help to other students who don’t even attend their university shows that the care we have as a Black community reaches further than paying tuition and graduation rates. These great institutions strive harder to work together because they want to make sure all young African Americans succeed despite any hardships, giving opportunities to many who might feel they don’t have any choices. They teach that no matter the issues, you will always have the capability to rise above, be great and become the best version of yourself.