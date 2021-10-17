VOICES: The importance of State of Ohio support to its two HBCUs

Central State University is also Ohio’s only 1890 Land Grant institution - this designation allows CSU to focus on agricultural education and research for its students and faculty. The value proposition for the State of Ohio to make significant investments in HBCUs like CSU is that such an investment would enable the university to give back not only through employment and labor, but also research and development that helps the state grow and be more sustainable.

The future of HBCUs is limitless. Looking at individuals who have graduated from an HBCU, you see nurtured high-performing individuals who may not have had all the resources needed to be successful but who understands how to navigate through challenges. Specifically, Central State University is one that is very resilient. When you think about the tornado of April 1974 that blew away 80% of the campus, and the other challenges faced from a financial and limited resources standpoint, CSU has stood strong for 135 years and produced citizens who have gone on to change the world.