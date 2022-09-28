VOICES: Health disparities heightened in childhood cancer patients

This summer, I had the opportunity to take part in this program, thanks to a generous grant from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation, and contribute to the search for these cures.

The POST Program’s goal is to increase exposure to the field of pediatric oncology while helping students pursuing the medical field develop practical research skills. During the program, I conducted research in the Center of Behavioral Health at Nationwide Children’s Hospital with my mentor, Dr. Cynthia Gerhardt. Our research consisted of examining outcomes among families of children with advanced cancer, which will help the hospital develop new methods to improve the care of families who have a child that was diagnosed with an advanced cancer prognosis.